Luganville’s BP Wharf has a new owner

Bred Bank Santo branch Manager, Ben Seule handed over the gate’s lock and key to ITL's Chairman and Ifira's paramount chief Teriki Paunimanu Mantoi Kalsakau III on Friday.

VBTC reports Bred Bank Vanuatu retrieved the title from Late Simeon Aru's Vanuatu Hardware after it scaled down on its operations and now will transfer it to ITL.

MV Keidi of Vanuatu Hardware will continue berthing at the BP wharf awaiting formalities to make it the first customer of the Ifira Santo wharf.

Ifira Ports and Development Services Management has begun preliminary site investigation on the wharf to produce the concept design to facilitate the berthing alongside a 30 metre wharf and 4 ramp facilities for inter-island barges.

There are also plans for state of the art land side operation and administration.

Photo source VBTC