Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near Luganville, Vanuatu

The earthquake was reported by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

According to preliminary data, the quake was located at an intermediate depth of 106 km.

The strength of the earthquake may have been tempered by its relative great depth below the surface, which makes it feel weaker in absolute terms.

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Luganville (pop. 13,400) located 16 km from the epicenter, Lakatoro (pop. 710) 54 km away, and Port-Olry (pop. 2,000) 70 km away.

