Majority Airports Vanuatu Ltd Port Vila staff receive COVID-19 vaccination

The staff include the Senior Management Team and Board of Directors.

At present AVL has not made it compulsory for staff to be vaccinated, although it intends to do so.

“Those who are yet to be vaccinated due to various reasons are currently restricted from working on the front-line. AVL supports the Vaccination Programme and encourages all residents of Vanuatu to be vaccinated, as vaccination becomes available to them through the Vaccine Rollout Programme,” AVL said.

The Vaccination Programme will be rolled out to Tanna and Santo in the next few months.

AVL says it anticipates the staff there will be equally passionate to receive the vaccine and through vaccination, embrace the opportunity for Vanuatu’s borders to reopen.

All residents are also being encouraged to be vaccinated, as vaccination becomes available to them through the Vaccine Rollout Programme.

There are no active COVID-19 cases in Vanuatu.

Photo supplied Caption: Airports Vanuatu Ltd Vila staff pose after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination.