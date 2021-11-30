Majority of Vanuatu’s Fijian community to spend Christmas in Vanuatu

The President of the Fijian Community in Vanuatu, Mosese Vereti said most of these Fijians have either migrated or travelled there and now prefer Vanuatu to Fiji.

He said he loves living in Vanuatu as the life here is simple, peaceful and better.

Vereti has been living in Vanuatu with his family for 10 years and is planning on gaining his citizenship at the end of this year.

Most of the Fijians are keen on visiting their homeland once borders open but prefer to return and live in Vanuatu.

Walesi Andrew has been living in Vanuatu for over 20 years.

She married a Ni-Vanuatu man in 2010 and applied for her citizenship in 2011.

“In Fiji, the population is more and living standards is higher. I prefer living here in Vanuatu.”Fijian-born Joshua Raquaqua added that he has been living in Vanuatu for 2 years with his elder sister.

Raquaqua is fully vaccinated and is now waiting to fly home with his sister in January.

“As a young boy my life has changed for the better when I came to Vanuatu as I started to live a religious life. I have no interest in going back to Fiji but I must go see my family. Life here is much better,” Raquaqua said.