Malaria outbreak in Vanuatu

The ministry said there have been over 500 confirmed cases in the six-month period from January to June 2022. This represents a significant increase compared to last year, with only 322 cases reported for all of 2021. Based on the increase already noted in 2022, a high number of malaria cases is also expected in the second half of this year.

Vanuatu has made excellent progress against malaria in the last 15 years and is approaching nationwide elimination of malaria. Cases reduced each year, from over 10,000 in 2010 to just 322 cases in 2021. The MOH successfully eliminated malaria from TAFEA Province in 2017; TORBA had two years with no reported local cases, and PENAMA province also had two years with no local cases.

However, malaria transmission recently re-started in areas with no cases for two years (in TORBA) and transmission intensified in other areas.

Symptoms of malaria are usually headache, fever and chills, though milder symptoms are possible including tiredness and body ache.

Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted to humans through the bite of infectious mosquitoes.

Photo supplied Caption: Malaria disease is caused by parasites transmitted by mosquitoes.