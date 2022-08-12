Malekula by-elections on same day

The Chairman of the Electoral Commission, Edward Kaltamat said since the Malekula Constituency Parliamentary by-election and Malekula Provincial Council by-election are scheduled on the same date, each polling station will have two different ballot boxes with different colour codes.

Vanuatu Daily Post reports there will be two envelopes with different colour codes, two sets of ballot papers, and two electoral lists/rolls.

Voters are advised to adhere to the election processes and procedures that will be issued at the polling stations to avoid confusion.

Applications for interested individuals have opened on Monday this week and will close at 5pm on 17 August 2022, as well as the Voter Registrations.

The Accreditation of party and candidate agents will close on 21 August at 5pm.

According to the by-election timeline, on 14 September 2022, the Proxy and Duplication of Cards will close.

The Electoral Commission will publish the names of eligible candidates on 9 September 2022, and political campaigns will also commence on that day. Campaigns will be closed on midnight of 25 September 2022, 48 hours prior to polling day

Photo file RNZ Pacific