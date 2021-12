Mr Sala, who has been ill for some time, died Tuesday afternoon.

He was first elected to parliament in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020, contesting under the Graon mo Jastis Party (GJP).

Before entering parliament, Mr Sala was a government employee in the Department of Customs.

Mr Sala was born in 1965 and his home island is Akam in Malampa province.

Photo supplied Caption: Late MP John Sala