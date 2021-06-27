Malekula seed bank launched on Vanuatu’s Lakataro Island

The ‘Malekula seeds’, vegetable seed bank, the first of its kind for Malekula was launched during the week.

Over 4,000 grams of local vegetable seeds - cucumbers, capsicum, egg plant, patol, corn and beans valued at around 240,000vt were displayed and sold at the market.

The seed bank was initiated by 10 vegetable farmers.

It is supported by the Department of Agriculture and the Vanuatu Skills Partnership.

Skills training and coaching were provided through the Malampa Skills Centre, to equip farmers to progress to seed production.

Producers, most of whom are women, will be preparing to showcase their seeds at the upcoming National Agriculture Trade Show in Tanna in August 2021

The Malekula seeds will be distributed by the Malampa Handicraft Centre (MHC), a business hub set up to support the handicraft and other creative and agri-business industries.

MHC is hoping to establish an inter-island seed trade network to boost agricultural production in Vanuatu and to preserve and promote genetical patrimony of local species and varieties.

Photo supplied Caption: Malampa Seeds producer showing vegetable seeds, processed and packaged for display during the Mini Trade Show.