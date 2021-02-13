Mariculture hatchery opens in Vanuatu

Breeding programmes have begun and fingerlings are available for people who may be interested in prawn aquaculture, as well as restocking invertebrates to the wild.

The 20 million vatu facility is funded by the Vanuatu Government with the support of the Pacific Community (SPC).

Mariculture is a specialized branch of aquaculture (which includes freshwater aquaculture) involving the cultivation of marine organisms for food and other products in the open ocean of offshore aquaculture.

It can also be an enclosed section of the ocean, or tanks, ponds or raceways which are filled with seawater.

Photo Ministry of Fisheries Caption: Mariculture hatchery in Luganville, Vanuatu