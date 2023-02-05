Media Association of Vanuatu elects new executives

She replaces outgoing MAV President, Stevenson Liu from the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC).

The Vice President of MAV is Charles Sumbe from VBTC; Secretary Loic Teilemb (Communications, French Embassy), Vice Secretary Kiranga Taufa (Capital FM107), Treasurer Besse Ishmael (Vanuatu Daily Post), Vice Treasurer Fern Napwatt (Communications, Department of Energy).

The members are Richard Nanua (Office of the Ombudsman) and Witnol Tor (Social Media representative).

The new MAV President has reminded members that the new executives will be working to respond to their concerns.

Photo supplied Caption: The newly elected Executive of MAV, from left to right: Fern Napwatt, Loic Teilemb, Richard Nanua, Liliyrose Welwel, Sale Sumbe, Witnol Tor and Kiranga Taufa.