Mini Agriculture Show to promote Vanuatu’s Shepherd Islands agricultural and marine produce

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity (MALFFB) and the Ministry of Trades, Commerce, Cooperatives, Industries and Ni Vanuatu Business (MTTCCNVB) will co-host the Shepherd Mini Agriculture Show on Tongoa Island from 5 – 10 June.

“Mini Agriculture Show on Tongoa is part of the preparation towards 2021 National Agriculture Festival on Tanna,” said Director of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), Antoine Ravo.

“We want to bring all farmers together so they can also have dialogue with each other and share their experiences,”

Over 100 farmers from Tongoa, Tongariki, Emae, Makira and Mataso are expected to participate in the show.

The farmers will be able to showcase their different agricultural and marine produce and products, exchange ideas and technologies that promote agriculture and marine productivity, resilience and sustainability for the Shepherd Islands.

The main theme for this Mini Agriculture Show is ‘Plant Local, Eat Local, Drink Local, Support Local’

The awareness will motivate the farmers to plant short term crops and vegetables to showcase during the Mini Agriculture Show.

Ravo said the Mini Agriculture Show will provide an avenue for more awareness on the National Agriculture Festival that will be hosted by Tafea province in August.

Farmers will also hear about new policy directives and strategies of the government.

