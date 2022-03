Prime Minister Bob Loughman announced the ministerial reshuffle a day after authorities confirmed that Covid-19 is now in the community in Port Vila.

The change in portfolios is effective immediately.

According to PM Loughman, the move is part of efforts to strengthen leadership in the Ministry of Health.

He said Minister Leingkone has experience with pandemics and natural disasters since 2020.

PM Bob Loughman announces the ministerial changes