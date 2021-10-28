Ministries close in Port Vila as Covid threat looms

This comes after two Covid-19 cases were confirmed on arrival on a flight from New Caledonia.

The government public relations officer, Fred Vurobaravu, said the country's annual popular Fest' Napuan music festival, scheduled for this week in Vila, would be cancelled if any community case is confirmed.

Vurobaravu said the Covid-19 National Task Force was to test all 18 passengers who arrived on the flight from the French Territory, as well as all individuals who came into close contact with the two ni-Vanuatu.

Meanwhile Radio Vanuatu reports that all 18 passengers on the flight were tested in Noumea and cleared before travel to Vanuatu, but the two cases were confirmed during normal border control testing in Vila.

Photo: RNZ Pacific Caption: Port Vila, Vanuatu.