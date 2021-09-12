More ni-Vanuatu students complete APTC courses | Loop Vanuatu

Kandy Toa, an education support graduate, acknowledged the Australian Government for continuing to invest in skills development in Vanuatu supporting the government priority to invest in people.

“Some of us had to return to our home island in the first month of our course in 2020 but when we were given the opportunity, we came back to campus in 2021 to finalise our qualification. And today we are celebrating our fulfilled dreams.”

2,167 ni-Vanuatu women and men have graduated from APTC with an internationally recognised qualification since 2007.

This graduating cohort has representatives from across five provinces of Vanuatu.