Motion of no confidence filed against Vanuatu PM

The Vanuatu Parliament confirmed to RNZ Pacific the motion submitted yesterday was signed by 27 MPs and they are requesting Parliament convene an extraordinary session to debate the motion.

There are 52 seats in Vanuatu's parliament' with one seat in the Malekula constituency vacant, this means 24 MPs did not sign the motion.

Prime Minister Kalsakau has already faced a motion of no confidence, which was eventually withdrawn by Opposition leader Bob Loughman during the parliamentary session due to enough support.

The reasons for the motion are unclear at this stage.

Parliament is due to sit on August 16.