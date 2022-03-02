MoU to support strengthening of planning processes in Vanuatu provincial and Area Councils

The MoU enables CARE in Vanuatu to continue to support the DLA in working towards the shared goal of strengthening provincial and Area Council planning processes.

The MoU was signed last month by the outgoing Director of the Department of Local Authorities, Leith Veremaito, and the Country Director of CARE in Vanuatu, Bridgette Thorold.

“This signing marks a formal recognition by DLA of CARE’s role in strengthening planning processes at the provincial and Area Council levels. A strong planning process will enable Area Councils to better plan their priorities, effectively utilise funds allocated and as a result, services will be more visible within the areas. We are very proud that CARE has stepped forward to assist planning through this MOU.”

“CARE in Vanuatu is committed to supporting communities to become stronger and more resilient, so we are glad to have this opportunity to partner with the Department of Local Authorities to further achieve the Government’s vision for decentralisation and achieving sustainable development,” said Thorold.

Under the MoU, CARE in Vanuatu will provide support with the development of Community Profiles, Area Council Disaster Plans, and Area Council Development Plans and also support provincial strategic planning processes in the provinces where it operates, contingent on available funding.

Photo supplied Caption: Outgoing Director DLA Leith Veremaito and Country Director of CARE in Vanuatu, Bridgette Thorold with the signed MoU