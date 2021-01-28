 

MSG and Chinese Embassy in Vanuatu continue talks over partnership

BY: Loop Pacific
12:45, January 28, 2021
The Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Secretariat is continuing talks with the People’s Republic of China for possible partnership arrangements, through the PRC Embassy in Vanuatu.

Senior staff of the MSG Secretariat led by the Acting Director General, George Hoa’au, had discussions over lunch at the MK Restaurant hosted by the PRC Embassy Wednesday.

Counsellor of the PRC in Vanuatu, Counsellor Lin Bin, was informally briefed on membership issues and the existing processes of the convening of the biennium Leader’s Summit, the Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) and the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM).

Counsellor Lin Bin was also updated on trade development issues, sports and arts and culture, among others. She stated that the PRC fully supported the proposed engagement and is excited to partner with the MSG Secretariat on specific priority development areas.

ADG Hoa’au said the MSG Secretariat was also elated with the partnership saying it would address common areas of interest, particularly areas mandated by MSG Leaders, through a multilateral approach within the Melanesian sub-region.

Caption: Counsellor Lin Bin of the PRC Embassy in Vanuatu and Acting DG, George Hoa'au (middle) with senior staff of the MSG Secretariat.

     

Vanuatu
Embassy of China
Melanesian Spearhead Group
Partnership talks
