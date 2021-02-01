MSG Secretariat contributes to VBTC radiothon

The fundraising drive is to assist the Vila Central Hospital in purchasing neonatal incubators to meet the growing demand.

Acting Director General of the MSG Secretariat, George Hoa’au, in handing over the cheque to the organisers, said the Secretariat was elated to be contributing to a worthy cause, that is to procure more neonatal intensive care Incubators.

He further highlighted that, generally as an organisation, we have a duty to support meaningful activities that will benefit our communities.

VBTC Social Club president, Leah Lowonbu, was on hand to receive the cheque saying she was grateful to the MSG Secretariat for joining business houses and individuals in supporting the fundraiser for a good cause.

Photo supplied Caption: From L-R: Bill Henry, President of the MSG Secretariat Staff Social Club Committee; ADG George Hoa'au; Leah Lowonbu, VBTC Social Club president; John Palmer, Manager Corporate Services and Simione Tuimalega, Arts & Culture Officer.