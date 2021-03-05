MSG Secretariat hosts ‘Haus Krai’ for late former PNG leader

The week-long ‘Haus Krai’ will start with the official laying of wreaths at 3pm (local time) at the MSG Secretariat Headquarters at Independence Park.

According the MSG Acting Director General, George Hoa’au, the event is to show solidarity with the people and Government of Papua New Guinea, on the passing of Somare who was also lovingly known as the Grand Chief.

The ‘Haus Krai,’ as a symbol of grief, in the PNG culture will be an area in the MSG Secretariat especially demarcated for the public to pay their respects to the late Somare.

The public are encouraged to visit the MSG Secretariat from Monday 8 to Friday 12 March 2021 to lay wreaths and sign the Condolence book.

The MSG Secretariat will also during this time, show visual presentations of the late Somare for those who may wish to know more about the history of the Founding Father, first and long serving Prime Minister of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

Somare was a strong supporter of the Melanesian Spearhead Group and its objectives, particularly in the area of trade and cultural relations between the Melanesian states.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: MSG Secretariat Headquarters in Port Vila, Vanuatu