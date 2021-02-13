MSG Secretariat hosts historical MOU for Vanuatu and PNG

The signing Friday was done by James Melteres, Acting Secretary of the Public Service Commission’s Vanuatu Institute of Public Administration and Management (VIPAM), and Michael Barobe, Chief Executive Officer of PNG’s Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG), the government training institute for public servants.

The MOU sets a framework to improve public service delivery through a number of ways like capacity-building and relevant short courses, among others.

Following the milestone signing, the Acting Director General of the MSG Secretariat, George Hoa’au, congratulated both parties saying the MSG Secretariat was honoured to facilitate this milestone event, adding that the MSG belonged to the people of Melanesia.

“In carrying out our work, we continue to ensure that we remain relevant to the needs of our Members,” he said in a statement.

Mr Hoa’au said that this initiative is an example where the parties involved provided a solution for the need, and also observed that sometimes we do not realise that we have the capacity to build ourselves.

He added that in facilitating the MOU, the MSG Secretariat will consider the possibility of the formation of Working Groups of Public Service Ministers and Education Ministers from its Member states.

Photo supplied MSG Secretariat Caption: The historical virtual signing between the Vanuatu Institute of Public Administration and Management (VIPAM) and PNG’s Pacific Institute of Leadership and Governance (PILAG) was facilitated by the MSG Secretariat.