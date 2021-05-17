MSG Secretariat receives voluntary contribution from West Papua independence group

ULMWP attained its Observer Status to the MSG since 2015 and as Observers, may propose to make voluntary contributions.

The voluntary contribution was handed over by Freddie Waromi, ULMWP Office representative in Port Vila, Vanuatu, on behalf of the independence movement.

Waromi stated that the ULMWP, in making the voluntary contribution to support the work of the Secretariat, recognised the vision of the MSG leaders and the true spirit of Melanesian brotherhood and respect. ULMWP has voluntarily contributed to the MSG Secretariat in the past.

The Acting Director General, George Hoa’au, acknowledged the voluntary contribution from the ULMWP, as an Observer to the MSG.

Photo supplied Caption: Freddie Waromi, ULMWP Office representative (right) presents the voluntary contribution to MSG Acting Director General, George Hoa’au