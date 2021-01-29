MSG Secretariat to strengthen support for FLNKS

Issues discussed included the FLNKS’ main focus of activities this year namely the preparation of the third and final referendum and the dispute over the future of the Vale nickel plant.

The meeting Thursday was conducted to see how the MSG Secretariat could assist the FLNKS with regards to the Secretariat’s work programme, under the Political & Security Affairs (PSA) programme and specifically on FLNKS’ two main proposed areas of work this year.

Acting Director General of the MSG Secretariat, George Hoa’au, welcomed Mickael Forrest, Permanent Secretary for External Affairs of FLNKS and Charles Wea, Advisor to the Congress of NC to the meeting.

Mr Hoa’au assured the FLNKS of the MSG Secretariat’s continued support saying that as a member of the MSG, Members’ struggle for independence was one of the main reasons for the establishment of the Group, adding that this is a priority for the Secretariat this year.

In terms of the final referendum under the Noumea Agreement, the MSG Secretariat will support FLNKS in working with international organisations with preparations.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions travel has been affected but we will use other avenues to engage international organisations,” Mr Kiloe stated.

He added it is important to update Ambassadors in New York on the results and analysis of the last referendum via zoom meetings so that they can continue to lobby for support and highlight issues that needs addressing at the UN level.

Additionally, the MSG Secretariat will continue to consult with Members via a Circular to identify specific areas of assistance for the FLNKS, which will be crucial in the territory’s transition to independence.

ADG Hoa’au emphasised that the MSG Secretariat will work closely with Members to further develop the broad areas of assistance and ensure there are more defined areas of competency.

Furthermore, the MSG Secretariat will step up assistance to FLNKS towards final referendum and continue to work closely with their External Unit.

Mr Kiloe also proposed more frequent meetings with FLNKS so that regular updates could be conveyed to MSG Ambassadors in New York, Geneva and Brussels.

With regards to the mining dispute, the MSG Secretariat will work closely with FLNKS to facilitate their request for an MSG Ministerial mission to assess the situation on the ground given the gravity of the situation, and where necessary explore the option of a zoom meeting between Members’ Foreign Ministers to assess and provide recommendations.

