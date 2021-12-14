MSG Secretariat supports calls for UN to declare New Caledonia referendum results null and void

The calls were made by the Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) and pro-independence parties in New Caledonia after Sunday’s vote.

Despite a low turnout, voters rejected independence from France in the third referendum.

The MSG Secretariat said Article 1 of the UN Charter and UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 on the Granting of Independence to colonized Territories, provided the need for the indigenous people of Kanaky to participate in the referendum and exercise their ‘right to self-determination’.

“Unfortunately, the Referendum on 12th December 2021 did not comply with this UN Article. Furthermore, voter turnout for the Referendum was below 50 percent of registered voters and therefore, this cannot be construed as the legitimate wish of the silent majority.”

The MSG Secretariat has strongly advised against the imposition of the Referendum results on the people of Kanaky against their free will and called on the UN to meaningfully engage the French Government and the whole population of New Caledonia in accordance with the spirit of dialogue and consultation under the Noumea Accord and find an amicable pathway moving forward.

The MSG Secretariat commended the people of Kanaky represented by the FLNKS for their strong resolve and determination to continue to fight against influences that are not in the best interest of the Kanaky people and their future generations.

The MSG Secretariat which is based in Port Vila, Vanuatu said it will continue to work closely with the FLNKS and release a full statement on the 3rd referendum in the coming days.

Photo file AFP