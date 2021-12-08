National Bank of Vanuatu opens online branch in South Santo

This is a boost for NBV as it brings banking services to rural communities and deliver on its mission and vision.

The launching was witnessed by the SANMA Province President, Malmal Langi Touve, Secretary General Albert Ruddley and his staff, chiefs and people around Tasmalum and NBV staff.

SANMA President Touve said he is very appreciative of this achievement and all the other work NBV does in his province.

NBV’s acting CEO, Tony Motuliki was humbled to launch the Tasmalum branch and to witness the real joy and relief on the residents of this community.