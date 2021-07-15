National Forest Inventory on Vanuatu’s Ambae

During a de-briefing this week, Director Rexon Viranamangga and the Vanuatu REDD+ team emphasized to the NFI team members to do the assessment very carefully and ensure that data is sent as soon as entered into tablets to avoid data being lost or missing.

The re-visits can only be recommended by the Quality Assurance and Quality Checks (QAQC) team if discovered the trees in the plots had not being measured and recorded. Or else measured trees in the NFI permanent sample plots had not been tagged.

Viranamangga acknowledged the teams for their heartily commitment in engaging themselves to complete NFI and the Department of Forests will always be alert to assist if any incident happened to any crews.

According to the NFI 's time frame, is expected to end by the second week of September, 2021.

Photo supplied Caption: Director Rexton Viranamangga with NFI team members