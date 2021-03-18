National University of Vanuatu registers over 700 students

Four-hundred of the students are enrolled in programmes run in partnership with overseas universities.

Another 360 have enrolled with the School of Education.

Speaking to the students this week, NUV Vice Chancellor Jean Pierre Nirua said the institution is ready to help every individual to achieve their goals.

“Your national university will do its best to ensure higher education for you, a rich and diversified student life and experiences backed by services to support your personal training and development to prepare you for employment.”

“The staff of your university will make it their responsibility to help you succeed in your studies; but you must be eager to acquire the knowledge and skills that are offered in your chosen program.

“You must be eager to succeed in your life.”

Minister of Education, Seoule Simeon said the establishment of NUV constitutes a milestone in the reform of the country’s education system.

Vanuatu is implementing the National Sustainable Development Plan (NSDP) 2016-2030.

Minister Simeon said the country aspires to build a stable, sustainable and prosperous nation so that all people have a just and equal opportunity to be well educated, healthy and wealthy.”

“The plan sets 15 goals under three pillars; society, environment and economy.”

“The society pillar seeks to ensure we maintain a vibrant culturally identity undermining a peaceful, just and inclusive society that is supported by responsive and capable institutions, delivering quality services to all citizens.”

Mr Simeon acknowledged the strong commitment of Vice Chancellor Nirua for his experience and vision to lead the national university.”