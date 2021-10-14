 

Nearly 300 Ni-Vanautu workers arrive in New Zealand

BY: Loop Pacific
14:02, October 14, 2021
A total of 290 seasonal workers from Ni-Vanuatu have arrived in New Zealand, through the country's newly opened one-way travel corridor.

As part of the government arrangment, RSE labourers will complete five days' isolation at their places of work instead of the normal two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

New Zealand Ethical Employers chairperson Tanya Pouwhare said the incoming workforce leave behind struggling families and economies at home.

She says they're cooperating with strict health measures to keep them safe from Covid.

Tanya Pouwhare said 150 RSE workers will arrive from Samoa on Saturday and in upcoming weeks, a Tongan contingent.

     

