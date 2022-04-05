New Australian High Commissioner presents credentials to Vanuatu President

In welcoming the new diplomat Friday, the Head of State commented on the close ties Vanuatu and Australia share.

“Our two countries will continue to share a long-standing relationship based on shared values, a strong socio-economic, business and people to people ties,” said President Tallis.

“This is a relationship that the Vanuatu Government and its people cherish and look forward to strengthening going forward.”

High Commissioner Bootle said, “Australia and Vanuatu have a strong and long-standing relationship based on our shared history, values and interests.

“People are at the centre of our cooperation — across Government, business, indigenous culture, including Australia’s South Sea Islander Community, sports, churches, volunteers and students. I look forward to building these linkages as High Commissioner.”

She noted both countries face common regional challenges engaged on side by side to ensure peace, stability, and the prosperity of the people.

“Our relationship is founded on the belief that we can depend on each other, in good times and in hardship,” she said.

“We know we can rely on our friendship when disaster strikes in either of our countries.

“Australia stands shoulder to shoulder with Vanuatu as it responds to Covid-19, just as Vanuatu stood shoulder to shoulder with Australia when we experienced devastating bushfires in 2020.

“Throughout these challenges, we have grown our partnership to reflect our shared interests in the security, stability and prosperity of the Pacific.”

Photo supplied Caption: Australia’s new High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Heidi Bootle (left) with President Moses Tallis.