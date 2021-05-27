 

New boat eases travel problems for government service providers in South West Bay

Vanuatu’s Department of Industry has presented a fiberglass boat to the area council of South West Bay in Malekula.

The department said, “The South West bay area faces many challenges in terms of transportation therefore the fibreglass boat is purchased to assist in delivering governmental services to the people of South West bay in Malekula Island.

The population of South West Bay is about 1500.

The Acting Director General for Ministry of Trades, Jimmy Rantes handed over the 7-metre boat with accessories to the Department of Industry, last week.

The purchase was made possible through a collaboration with the Department of Local Authorities, Department of Agriculture Vanuatu and Department of Livestock.

 

Photo Caption: Acting Director General for Ministry of Trades, Jimmy Rantes handing over LPO to DLA rep.   Source: Facebook/Department of Industry Vanuatu

     

