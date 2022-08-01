New Caledonia and Vanuatu sign memorandum for marine cable

Interchange Limited (ICL) General Manager Willie Karie says the signing is a big step towards internet connectivity, internet security and overseas expansion.

Karie said the agreement showed the backing of both governments to facilitate ICL's second marine cable to Lifou, New Caledonia.

ICL will work with the Office des Postes et Télécommunications de Nouvelle-Calédonie (OPT-NC) towards the initiative.

Both governments put pen to paper, witnessed by government officials and other stakeholders.

Karie confirmed that New Caledonia was keen to partner with Vanuatu on this project. He confirmed that the Landing Agreement was in place and the process would be completed next week.

ICL acknowledged the government and all partners for their support towards this initiative.

The external relations advisor to the president of the government of New Caledonia, Charles Wea, said the signing agreement followed a request to the New Caledonia government to facilitate and secure the internet development in Vanuatu.

Wea said they were happy to be part of the agreement.

He added this was important for the people of both countries. The MOU was signed by Vanuatu prime minister Bob Loughman and the president of territorial government of New Caledonia, Louis Mapou.