New Caledonia signs trade deal with Vanuatu

Import tax on 15 products between Vanuatu and New Caledonia will be lowered by 2023.

The New Caledonian president Louis Mapou told La Premiere the deal is a historic moment as New Caledonia is acting autonomously.

"This is a big stage for New Caledonia because it is not independent but its status, allows it to tie trade deals on its own. Thanks to the Noumea accord, we will be able to open other negotiations with other countries for further intergration in the Pacific region. "

A delegation from Vanuatu will travel to Noumea in New Caledonia to complete the free trade deal in the following months.