Port Vila Mayor, Eric Puyo-Festa said the garbage truck and a compactor will replace the old ones.

“The old trucks had to be repaired every week after the routine garbage collections.”

With the new vehicle, residents can also expect their rubbish to be collected on time.

This week, 250 aluminum garbage bins donated by Foshan City in China will be set up in the city so the public can dispose their rubbish more efficiently and keep the capital clean.