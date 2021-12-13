New health centre opens in Maewo

The Minister of Health Silas Bula said the facility will assist the Government through the MOH in providing the much-needed health services and compliment the vaccine roll-out programme to rural Maewo.

The new facility includes a 170 sqm medical building with a four-room maternity ward, two consultation rooms, a laboratory, storage building, laundry, kitchen, and public toilets.

Serviced by a generator, the complex also includes accommodation for health workers including two new bedroom houses.

The generator is a direct feed water system and a solar heating system.

Australia provided VT52, 270 million to support the new facility.