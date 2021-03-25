New health facilities for Vanuatu’s Pentecost communities

A new health centre will be built at Melsisi and dispensaries will be constructed at Ledunvisi and Point Cross.

The project includes the refurbishment of Abwatunora Health Centre.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) and World Bank approved the project under Part 3 of VIRIP Finance Agreement, Public Building Reconstruction and Improvement.

The VIRIP which is worth Vt158 million was launched in response to Cyclone Pam which hit Vanuatu in 2015.

The cyclone caused extensive damage to infrastructure

Once the project completed, the ministry will have the necessary new medical equipment to provide better health care to the communities.

