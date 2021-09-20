New Immigration Office at PENAMA Provincial HQ | Loop Vanuatu

Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau said people residing within PENAMA Province will be able to have access to Immigration Services, specifically processing of passports.

Similar services are offered in other provinces where Immigration offices have been established.

“Instead of travelling to Port Vila to get a passport, you will go to your provincial headquarters to obtain one,” Minister Kalsakau said at the opening ceremony.

“It is not necessary to come to Vila, to spend money. The government has come to your doorsteps,” he added.