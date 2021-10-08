New lighting for Vanuatu’s Tanna Airport

The lighting will be solar powered and the project will be completed with funding support sourced from the Government of Vanuatu’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities.

Air access is critical for remote provinces such as Tafea, where Tanna Airport acts as the hub to the region, linking Port Vila to Tanna and the outer island communities of Aneityum, Futuna, Erromango, and Aniwa.

The solar airfield lighting project is of huge operational significance to airline partners, airport users, the community, and the province, Airports Vanuatu said in a statement.

Beyond the operational impacts, the project has sustainability at its core, in its use of solar. Airports Vanuatu conducted a thorough review of lighting options and selected the solar option as the optimum solution for Tanna Airport.

The decision is in line with AVL’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and support the global aviation community in achieving its goals of reducing its environmental impact. AVL aims to achieve this through participation in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, which guides airports through stages of actively reducing their carbon footprint through various initiatives.

Edward Natuoivi, Tanna Airport Manager commented, “The solar technology is proven, operates well in other similar locations and is ideally suited to the open location and sunshine we enjoy here on Tanna. The installation is relatively straightforward, requiring minimal preparation with no cabling and trenching and also has increased flexibility for future airport expansion. The system of lights is linked wirelessly and controlled by the aircraft approaching the runway and the airfield operator. Ultimately the greatest benefit is the sustainability of solar as a power source, in that ongoing operating costs are minimised. This project will be a landmark investment in the airport and deliver long term benefits to our users and our community”.

Photo Airports Vanuatu