New market house opens in Vanuatu’s Motalava Island

The market house which was built at a cost of Vt1 million was funded by Australian Aid.

The Australian High Commission in Vanuatu confirmed that the market house was provided through the Torba Skills Centre, which is part of the Australian-funded Vanuatu Skills Partnership.

The project was a partnership between the Torba Skills Centre, Vanuatu Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Motalava Area Council to support the community’s response to the dual crises of Covid-19 and TC Harold by supporting food security and economic livelihoods.

The project was initially requested by the Motalava Area Council, through the Area Administrator and the market house is regulated by the Motalava Area Administrator.

TC Harold which hit Vanuatu in April 2020, severely damaged croplands and infrastructure.