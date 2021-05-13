New Motalava Market House boosts income generation opportunities for community

The Market House, the first of its kind will increase income generation for farmers and members of the community.

The Australian High Commission said the market is the result of a collaboration between the Torba Skills Centre, through the Vanuatu Skills Partnership, and the Department of Agriculture Vanuatu, as well as the Motalava Area Council.

“For the first time, local farmers, who have been receiving agricultural skills training through the Skills Centre, have a central point of sale. This will increase income generation opportunities for farmers and their communities, as well as increase food security for the island of Motalava.”

“Farmers with disabilities also took part in the training and are now benefiting through access to the market.”

Sarah deZoeten, Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu joined the UK High Commissioner, Karen Bell, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Antoine Ravo, Director of Fisheries, William Naviti, Director of Livestock, Lonny Bong, Director of Education, Samuel Katipa, Director of Energy Unity, Anthony Garae and Motalava area officials and community leaders at the opening of the first-ever Market House in Motalava.

Photo source Aust HC Caption: Vendors at the new Market House in Motalava