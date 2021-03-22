New nursery to benefit communities on Vanuatu's Pele Island

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development provided Pele Farmers’ Association (PFA) with the nursery materials under the European Union Development Fund’s (EDF 11 funded) Fruit and Vegetable project.

Pele Island Farmer’s Association Chairperson, Jeffery Kenneth said the nursery is in the school boundary because the site is the centre of the island.

“PIFA would like to involve the school children in this project so that they can also participate in the activities that will be implemented such as raising vegetable seeds, managing a nursery, transplanting of seedlings, watering of seedlings and planting of other agriculture crops.

“Such activities will empower them to invest in the agriculture sector in the future.

“Another reason for selecting the project site is easy access to water,” Kenneth said.

“The nursery project will also focus on raising different species of forest tree seedlings that will be sold at very low price to villagers to increase forestry production on Pele Island.”

Photo supplied Caption: Assistant Agriculture Officer for North Efate, Keith Amos hands over nursery material to PIFA Chairperson Jeffery Kenneth.