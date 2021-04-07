New reintegration programme for Vanuatu’s returned seasonal workers

The programme is jointly funded by the Governments of New Zealand and Australia and it is aimed at helping 37 budding entrepreneurs get their business ideas off the ground.

According to the High Commissioner, New Zealand’s support recognises that many returning RSE workers have skills, ideas, and capital to invest here in Vanuatu - for the good of the economy, their communities and families.

Around 30 percent of the participants in the programme are women and the training will also be extended to a family member or business partner to ensure continuity if the primary participant returns to seasonal work.

The business ideas being supported cover a range of sectors including agriculture and live-stock, sewing, hospitality, cleaning services and video production.

All the participants will receive specialised coaching and mentoring from the team at V-Lab and a wider package of support to help turn their dreams into a sustainable business.

The New Zealand High Commissioner congratulated the workers who had been selected to take part in the programme for their “entrepreneurial drive and spirit” and wished them all the best with their “innovative ideas for building a future for their families and your communities.”

Photo supplied NZ High Commission/Facebook Caption: New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass (right) at the launch of a new reintegration programme for returned seasonal workers