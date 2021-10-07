New Secretary General for Vanuatu Red Cross

Tevi is not new to the role as he was acting SG for nine months following the expiry of Jacqueline De Gaillande’s contract in January this year.

Following his appointment, Tevi said he would like to see a strong national society that has the capacity to provide humanitarian emergency response whenever disaster strikes.

“This means building a strong decentralised structure for the Red Cross with a good stakeholder and public authority network. An indicator for this would be the expansion of Branches to Sub-Branches in all 6 provinces.”

Tevi said there are currently 6 branches across the country.

The country itself is an archipelago of 83 inhabited islands. With this kind of geography, developing sub-branches across the chain of islands is a better logic for effective response,” he added.

His engagement with the Red Cross started when he was recruited as Finance Officer for the French Red Cross in 2013 – years later, he held various roles and positions as Programme Support Coordinator, Communication, Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator, and Organizational Development Coordinator managing the Red Cross Branch Offices in the 6 Provinces.

Photo supplied Caption: President of VRCS, Moses Stevens (left) hands over the appointment letter to Dickinson Tevi