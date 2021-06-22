New Vanuatu Police Commissioner takes oath of office

Commissioner Iavro and President Pastor Obed Moses Tallis inspected a guard of honour by officers of Vanuatu Police and Vanuatu Mobile Force as part of the ceremony.

This was followed by the swearing of oath of office and handing over of the sword to Iavro.

The new Police Commissioner was formerly the Director of the Police Training College and Commander of VMF.

Iavro is a graduate from the New Zealand Army Officer Cadet School in the 1990s.

He then pursued further university studies for three years at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji where he graduated with a Bachelor of Management before embarking on a Master’s Degree programme in Public Policy at the Australian National University.

On his return to Vanuatu from his studies he was posted to various senior appointments at the Vanuatu Police Force Headquarters and Vanuatu Mobile Force (VMF).

Photo Vanuatu Police Force Caption: New Police Commissioner Robson Iavro