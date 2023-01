All primary and secondary school principals and teachers have been advised to be in their respective schools by today, 23 January to resume duty.

Term One will commence on 6 February and end on 5 May.

The second term begins on 22 May 22 to 18 August and the final term starts on 4 September to 1 December 2023.

The duration for all terms is 13 weeks.

Photo supplied file Caption: Vila East School