New water tanks for Vanuatu’s SANMA province

The tanks are part of the Tropical Cyclone Harold recovery efforts.

The Minister of Education, Samson Samsen and VAS signed an agreement for the project which is worth about VT30 million.

The Principal Education Officer, Marcel Yamsiu said schools in both SANMA and MALAMPA will receive the water tanks.

“This storage should be big enough to store all materials that will be supplied to at least all schools from the northern part of the country.”

VAS will be supporting the cyclone-affected schools through funding from the Global Education Programme (GEP), which will end next month.

VAS will supply the tanks and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) will be contracting the installation of the tanks.

The funding is also aimed at building a better and bigger storage facility to store materials that will be supplied to schools in preparation or after a disaster strikes.