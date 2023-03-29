New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister announces further $1m for cyclone relief in Vanuatu

“This visit is an opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen the close links that already exist between our countries. I look forward to connecting with Vanuatu leaders to discuss our work together on issues facing Vanuatu and the Pacific,” says Mahuta.

Mahuta's visit comes nearly a month after severe tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin​ made landfall on the country in quick succession and caused widespread destruction to the country reports PMN News.​

Mahuta's three-day trip to the island nation will consist of meeting with Acting Prime Minister Sato Kilman, Foreign Minister Jotham Napat, and other senior officials in the Vanuatu Government.

During her visit, Mahuta will also visit cyclone-affected communities to witness response efforts first-hand.

New Zealand has provided approximately $3 million in support for Vanuatu’s response and recovery efforts​ to date, which includes $1m for a contestable fund to enable New Zealand non-governmental organizations and their in-country partners to continue to respond to local needs, including in the areas of food security, health, and gender protection.

Part of the funding includes $300,000 to the New Zealand High Commission to rapidly respond to requests from the government of Vanuatu.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) 757 flight will transport a significant number of tarpaulins urgently needed to shelter impacted families. During the visit, Mahuta will also discuss Vanuatu's bid to the international court of justice to rule on the climate crisis.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is also funding the deployment of a Pasifika medical association team to provide important health and psychosocial support to those affected, with a team of personnel traveling up to Vanuatu with me."

Minister Mahuta will also call on the president of Vanuatu, meet with the leader of the opposition, and visit development projects funded by New Zealand.

Photo supplied Caption: New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta