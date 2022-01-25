New Zealand High Commissioner presents credentials to Vanuatu President

In her address to the Head of State, High Commissioner Simmonds said, ‘Tufala kantri blong yumi I gat wan gudfala rilesensip we I stat longtaem finis mo i stap gohed kasem naoia. Rilesinsip ya i gat ol strongfala rus we oli stap holemgud tri blong frensip blong tufala kantri blong yumi. Yumi stap klosap long yumi, yumi save gud yumi, komunikesen blong yumi i stap open oltaem, mo yumi rispektem yumi.”

She also inspected a guard of honor before sharing a coconut with President Obed Moses Tallis, when they discussed the benefits of the Recognised Seasonal Employment Scheme to families in villages across the country..

Photo NZ High Commission Caption: New Zealand’s High Commissioner Nicola Louise Simmonds (right) presents her credentials to the President of Vanuatu, Obed Moses TALLIS