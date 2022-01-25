 

New Zealand High Commissioner presents credentials to Vanuatu President

16:35, January 25, 2022
New Zealand’s new High Commissioner Nicola Louise Simmonds presented her credentials to the President of Vanuatu, Obed Moses TALLIS this morning.

In her address to the Head of State, High Commissioner Simmonds said, ‘Tufala kantri blong yumi I gat wan gudfala rilesensip we I stat longtaem finis mo i stap gohed kasem naoia. Rilesinsip ya i gat ol strongfala rus we oli stap holemgud tri blong frensip blong tufala kantri blong yumi. Yumi stap klosap long yumi, yumi save gud yumi, komunikesen blong yumi i stap open oltaem, mo yumi rispektem yumi.”

She also inspected a guard of honor before sharing a coconut with President Obed Moses Tallis, when they discussed the benefits of the Recognised Seasonal Employment Scheme to families in villages across the country..

 

Photo NZ High Commission  Caption: New Zealand’s High Commissioner Nicola Louise Simmonds (right) presents her credentials to the President of Vanuatu, Obed Moses TALLIS 

     

