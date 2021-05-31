New Zealand supports Vanuatu Agriculture Research & Technical Centre water system upgrade

New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Schwass, and Director General of Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity (MALFFB) Moses Amos, signed an agreement for funding of over 22 million vatu tfor the upgrade.

The funding will support the refurbishment of the Centre’s water system and will benefit its general operations and research activities.

New Zealand had partnered with VARTC previously in a number of areas including efforts to eradicate the coconut rhinoceros beetle and the Centre’s recovery following cyclone Harold.

“The System will not only assist for planting material purposes but will also be used for humanitarian purposes,” DG Amos said.

The project will directly benefit 100 VARTC research employees and their research activities; it will also benefit the 45 VARTC residential homes and five industrial areas.

High Commissioner Schwass said he is impressed with the scale of and diversity of VARTC’s operation and hopes that the assistance will help it realise its full potential.

“Both NZ and Vanuatu are agriculture countries and it’s great that they can work and support each other in this space.”

VARTC was established in 1962 and remains the only agriculture research centre in the country. VARTC undertakes research in a number of areas, including coconut, cocoa/coffee, root and tuber crops, horticulture and cattle breeding. It contributes to Vanuatu’s rural development by conducting research, encouraging application and implementation of the results of this research, and training researchers.

Photo supplied Caption: Signing of Agreement between NZ High Commissioner Jonathan Schwass and DG of MALFFB Moses Amos