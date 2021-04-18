Newly-renovated courthouse for Tanna and holding cells for Isangel Police Station

The facilities were opened by dignitaries including Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur, Chief Justice, Vincent Lunabek, Minister of Justice and Community Services, Esmon Saimon, Vanuatu Government Ministers, the Acting Police Commissioner, Robson Iavro and Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah deZoeten.

According to the Australian High Commission, these infrastructure improvements for police and justice services were supported by Australia as part of its ongoing partnership with Vanuatu to improve policing and justice services across Vanuatu.

All works were completed by local contractors.

The renovated courthouse and holding cells will make it easier for communities around Tanna to access justice and policing services in line with the Government of Vanuatu’s decentralisation policy.

The renovated Court House has been given the name of ‘Nuparien’an’ by by the Nikoletan Council of Chiefs. Fittingly, this name means ‘truth’ in the languages of West Tanna.

Photo supplied