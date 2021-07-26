Ngerenigman community on Vanuatu Mota Lava island takes on home gardening

Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) for Mota Lava, John Antas said, “ The reason for this demonstration is to capture the interest of famers coming to the market house and encourage them to utilize any available resources and land in their backyard for home gardening.”

Antas raised vegetable seedlings in a nursery before giving them to farmers.

“I have provided technical information on backyard gardening to farmers and at the same time assisting them with their backyard gardens.”

“Potential Farmers who were involved in home gardening have enticed other farmers to also do backyard gardens.

“Due to high demand for vegetable seedlings, more vegetable seeds were sown to ensure interested farmers have access to seedlings.

“The purpose of introducing backyard gardening in Ngerenigman village is to assist people in the community to access and consume fresh vegetables in their backyards instead of walking long distances to their gardens and at the same time maintaining food security.

“Having a backyard garden enables you to access fresh vegetables at any time whenever you need them.”

Photo supplied Caption: Locals preparing a seedling bed