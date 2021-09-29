 Ni-Vanuatu people in remote areas to receive single-shot COVID-19 vaccine | Loop Vanuatu
 

Ni-Vanuatu people in remote areas to receive single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

BY: Loop Pacific
12:37, September 29, 2021
People living the remote areas of Vanuatu are expected to receive the single-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Director of Public Heath, Len Tarivonda said a request has been made for the U.S. Government to provide Vanuatu with 100,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Tarivonda said the single-shot vaccine is cheap for areas that are hard to reach while the two-dose vaccines are logistically easy in an urban setting.

Vaccination is currently being rolled out in SHEFA and SANMA provinces.

So far, around 66,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered on Efate and Santo.

Over 19,000 people have been fully vaccinated and over 46,000 have received one dose of AstraZeneca or Sinopharm.

     

Vanuatu
Single shot vaccine
